Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why does my forearm/elbow hurt when I try to write, pick things up?

Many times, pain in the forearm when writing, gripping or picking things up is referred to as “tennis elbow” due to the fact that this injury can sometimes be caused by repetitive gripping activities such as is required by swinging a tennis racket. However, there are many people who suffer from this condition who have never picked up a tennis racket in their lives!
Typically the forearm pain is located in the thick muscle belly at the top of your forearm and/or the tendons that attach the muscle belly to the outside of your elbow bone.
Initially, this pain begins as soreness in the forearm and/or elbow. However, if it is left untreated, it can lead to significant pain, which is present every time you try to grip, pick up or hold objects.
The pain can get severe enough to cause you to drop objects or become unable to hold a pen to write. Ultimately, depending on your job, it could mean that you cannot perform your job duties. Jobs that involve a lot of heavy lifting and gripping, as well as jobs that involve repetitive use of the forearm such as typing, cutting hair, etc., which can all contribute to this issue.
WHY DOES THIS HAPPEN?
Generally, the muscles on the top of your forearm are responsible for lifting your wrist, as well as lifting and straightening your fingers. The muscles on the bottom of your forearm are responsible for gripping, holding objects, writing and curling the wrist.
These two groups of muscles perform opposite functions, but they work together to balance your wrist, fingers and hands when you use them.
In the case of “tennis elbow” or pain on the top of the forearm, it usually occurs as a result of repetitive overuse of the muscles on the bottom side of the forearm. In other words, the muscles on the bottom of the forearm involved in gripping and curling the wrist become overly shortened and tight in relation to the muscles on the top of the forearm, which become too long/over-stretched and weak (which causes inflammation and pain at the top of the forearm and outside of the elbow).
HOW DO I GET RID OF THIS?
The expert physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy can help you resolve this issue so that you can get back to "playing tennis" or just back to your job duties, gripping, writing, etc., without pain.
The way to get rid of this issue is to initially and temporarily halt the repetitive motions that are causing the issue. In addition, you will need to stretch/lengthen the muscles on the bottom side of the forearm and strengthen/shorten the muscles on the topside of your forearm to restore the balance between the muscles.
In addition, we may recommend that you use a splint at night that keeps your wrist in a position to decrease stress to the top of the forearm, which will allow faster healing.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.