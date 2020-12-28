Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why does my forearm/elbow hurt when I try to write, pick things up?

These two groups of muscles perform opposite functions, but they work together to balance your wrist, fingers and hands when you use them.

In the case of “tennis elbow” or pain on the top of the forearm, it usually occurs as a result of repetitive overuse of the muscles on the bottom side of the forearm. In other words, the muscles on the bottom of the forearm involved in gripping and curling the wrist become overly shortened and tight in relation to the muscles on the top of the forearm, which become too long/over-stretched and weak (which causes inflammation and pain at the top of the forearm and outside of the elbow).

HOW DO I GET RID OF THIS?

Physical therapists can help you resolve this issue so that you can get back to "playing tennis" or just back to your job duties, gripping, writing, etc., without pain.

The way to get rid of this issue is to initially and temporarily halt the repetitive motions that are causing the issue. In addition, you will need to stretch/lengthen the muscles on the bottom side of the forearm and strengthen/shorten the muscles on the topside of your forearm to restore the balance between the muscles.