There can be many reasons for pain that occurs at the center of your heel. One common reason for this is high arches.

People with high arches bear more weight on their heel and the balls of their feet since their arch never touches the ground. This decreases the surface area of the foot, which increases pressure in the areas that do touch the ground; in essence the pressure is not distributed across the foot. This excess pressure on the heel can irritate or inflame the bursa at the center of the heel, causing pain.

A bursa is a fluid-filled sac or pad that acts as a cushion or shock absorber to your joints, or in this case to your heel bone. When this bursa receives more pressure than what it was designed to handle, it becomes irritated, swollen and painful. When this occurs at the heel, it makes the heel very painful and in turn causes you to limp because you cannot put weight through your heel when you try to walk.

There are other reasons why the bursa at the center of your heel becomes irritated, such as leg length discrepancy, flat feet, jumping off objects, prolonged standing on hard surfaces, etc.

So how do you get rid of this annoying pain at the center of your heel?

The key to getting rid of the central heel pain is to distribute the pressure of your body weight across the entire foot. The arch of your foot is like a bridge made of bones that supports your body weight—it functions at its best when it is not too high and not too low. This bony arch distributes pressure evenly across your foot and ensures there is not too much pressure in any one area.

Ultrasound, using special tape made for the skin used in specific patterns, calf stretching and strengthening exercises to strengthen the muscles that support the arch of your foot can all work together to reduce the amount of pressure at the heel.

In addition, another very effective tool in reducing the amount of pressure at the heel are custom orthotics. Custom foot orthotics are made by casting your feet with plaster casting. This cast of your foot allows us to make a custom orthotic that fits your foot specifically. A custom orthotic fits inside your shoe and pushes up into your arch to provide support and to distribute pressure across the foot, taking excess pressure away from the heel and the balls of your feet.

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, our physical therapists treat any pain related to muscle and joint, however we also specialize in treatment of the foot and ankle and we make our own orthotics from start to finish in our lab.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, call today at 717-245-0400 to set up a free screen or an evaluation at my office. One of our expert physical therapists will thoroughly evaluate you and determine the best course of action.