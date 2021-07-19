Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why do I have pain and numbness in my arm and hand?

Have you ever had pain and or numbness in your chest, armpit, arm or hand? Has this pain kept you from performing your job, sleeping, playing with your kids/grandkids, or enjoying life?

If so, don’t worry; you’re not alone! Often, pain/numbness in the arm and hand is a result of something gone awry at your neck, even if you have no neck pain.

How can you have pain/numbness in the arm and hand and none in the neck, yet the pain is coming from the neck? This does seem odd that the area that causes the pain is not actually painful - that is, until you understand why and how this happens.

As most are aware, your spinal cord is attached to your brain and runs down the middle of your back protected by bony segments. Off the spinal cord to the left and right come nerves that run down the arms and hands and supply the muscles that control each, as well as the ability to detect sensations.

When there is pressure on the central spinal cord or the nerves that come off the sides of the spinal cord, this pressure causes the nerves below the area of compression to go “haywire.” Depending on which nerve level is compressed, you may have pain, numbness, tingling and/or weakness in the muscles controlled by the nerve in question.