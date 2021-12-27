Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why do I have numbness, pain or weakness in my leg?

If you have ever experienced numbness, pain or weakness in a leg, it can be pretty uncomfortable and at times debilitating.

There are a number of reasons that pain, numbness and weakness occur in the legs. The most common reason for this actually stems from the lower back.

How does this happen?

Well, there are typically three ways that issues at the low back cause leg pain, numbness and/or weakness.

First, there are fluid filled “discs” that sit between each of the bones that make up your spine (similar to ketchup packets). The spinal cord runs down the middle of your spine and off it sprouts the nerves that run down your legs and into your feet. The nerves that sprout off the spinal cord on the left and right side of your spine travel down your legs and attach to/control the muscles in your legs, and as well as sensation to touch, pain and temperature.

Normally these fluid-filled discs act as shock absorbers and help to maintain proper space between each of the bony segments of your spine so that there is not compression on the nerves that sprout off the spinal cord.

The back, outside portion of your disc is the weakest, and if your job or schoolwork requires you to perform a lot of sitting or repetitive lifting (especially if it includes leaning forward at the waist while turned and side-bent to one side), it can cause the fluid in the disc to migrate to the back outside part of the disc. This migration of disc fluid causes the disc to become inflamed, and the fluid inside the disc can bulge through the layers of the disc (bulging disc) or tear through some of the layers of the disc, placing pressure on the nerve that runs from the spinal cord, past the disc and down the leg.

So, how does this cause leg pain, numbness or weakness in the leg? Well, when the inflamed disc bulges or tears, it places pressure on the nerve that runs by it, leading to low back pain, and compressed nerves carry the pain, numbess and/or weakness down the leg (much like an electrical wire carries electricity from the wall to an appliance). The more pressure there is on a nerve at the lower back, the more pain/numbness or muscle weakness you will feel farther down the leg.

The farther down your leg you feel pain, the more pressure there is on a nerve at the center of your spine. Similarly, the less pressure there is on the on the nerve root at your low back, the less pain you will have in your leg and foot.

Second, spinal stenosis (narrowing of the canal that the spinal cord sits in) can cause numbness, pain and or weakness in the legs, as well.

Third, spondylolisthesis (a defect in one of the bones of the spine that causes one of the bones to slide forward on the other) causes compression on the nerves that exit the spine, leading to leg pain, numbness and/or weakness.

How do I get rid of this leg pain, numbness or weakness?

The secret to getting rid of the leg symptoms is to take the pressure off the nerve root that is compressed or irritated at the low back, which will centralize the pain (meaning the pain will come out of the feet and move back toward the spine and eventually resolve).

In order to achieve the desired result, you will need an expert physical therapist from Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy to perform a through evaluation on you to determine exactly what is causing the nerve compression. Once the cause is determined, one of our physical therapists will use hands-on manual therapy techniques, strengthening/flexibility exercise and decompression therapy to resolve your pain and symptoms so you can return to work and all the things you love to do.

You may call Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy direct at 717-245-0400 to schedule an evaluation or email questions to me at smiller@cardinmillerpt.com.

Steve Miller has over 20 years of experience providing physical therapy and pedorthic services and is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. His column will appear bi-weekly in the Thrive section of The Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

