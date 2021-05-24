Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why do I have headaches with burning sensation across shoulders

Headaches can occur as a result of many different causes. In this column, when I refer to headaches, I am referring to the type that usually start in the back of your head at the base of the skull.
Headaches that start in the back of the head usually radiate top and front of the forehead, as well as behind the eyes at times. Sometimes, headaches that are coming from the back of the head don’t actually hurt there, but only hurt at the forehead or behind the eyes. These headaches are called sub–occipital headaches and are usually caused by prolonged sitting with poor posture.
As you sit for prolonged periods in front of the TV, in front of books studying, at your computer or at a job that involves mostly sitting, there is a lot of stress on the muscles that support your spine and head.
Generally, when you sit, your lower back adopts a slouched position, which causes your upper back to adopt a rounded position. This rounded position of your upper back over-stretches all of the muscles along your upper spine and between your shoulder blades. When these muscles are over-stretched repeatedly or for prolonged periods, they spasm up to protect themselves from shortening any further. This causes the burning sensation between and along your shoulder blades.
In addition, when your upper back is rounded, your chest muscles in the front become tight, which make it harder to get your upper back out of a rounded position.
When you sit and your lower/upper back adopt a rounded/slouched position, then your chin juts forward. This “jutting” forward of the chin causes the muscles in the back of the head and neck to become tight, which in turn, compresses the sub-occipital nerve underneath it, ultimately causing the headaches about which we are talking.
All of the things that I just described lumped together are called postural dysfunction.
What can be done to get rid of these headaches and burning at your neck and between your shoulder blades?
There are simple solutions to this problem. However, depending on how long your symptoms have been there, it may take some time to completely resolve your headaches and burning.
Here are the steps to take to resolve your issues:
Your physical therapist will provide hands-on treatment that will stretch out the muscles at the back of your skull. This will relieve the pressure on the sub-occipital nerve, thereby relieving your headache. Your physical therapist will also provide hands-on treatment to your spine and chest muscles in the front, which will allow you to achieve optimal posture when sitting.
Your physical therapist will instruct you in exercises that will stretch the tight muscles and shorten/strengthen the muscles that are over-stretched as a result of prolonged sitting/poor posture. This is the most important step in getting rid of your headaches and burning!
Secondly, don’t sit longer than 15-20 minutes without getting up to take a small break (you may need to set a timer).
Thirdly, get a “kneeling chair," since this type of chair prevents your back from going into a slouched position, which prevents the rest of your back, neck and shoulders from going in the wrong position.
Fourthly, if you can’t use a kneeling chair, then use a towel roll (3 inches in diameter) behind your back when you sit, placed at your belt line. This achieves the same thing as the kneeling chair.
