Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why do I have headaches with burning sensation across shoulders

When you sit and your lower/upper back adopt a rounded/slouched position, then your chin juts forward. This “jutting” forward of the chin causes the muscles in the back of the head and neck to become tight, which in turn, compresses the sub-occipital nerve underneath it, ultimately causing the headaches about which we are talking.

All of the things that I just described lumped together are called postural dysfunction.

What can be done to get rid of these headaches and burning at your neck and between your shoulder blades?

There are simple solutions to this problem. However, depending on how long your symptoms have been there, it may take some time to completely resolve your headaches and burning.

Here are the steps to take to resolve your issues:

