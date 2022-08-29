Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why do I feel uneven when I walk?

There are many reasons why you could feel uneven when you walk. One of the most common reasons you feel uneven when you walk is because you are!

What I mean by this is that you feel uneven because you are uneven due to the fact that one leg is longer than the other. This is called “leg length discrepancy.”

Leg length discrepancy can occur for many reasons including:

Due to a hip or knee replacement: when you have a knee or hip joint replaced, the replacement joint is thicker or not as thick as the joint that has not been replaced and this can cause a difference in leg length

Fracturing a leg bone: when you fracture a leg bone, as it heals, it does not always heal to the same length as prior to the fracture

Scoliosis: is a curvature of spine, which elevates the pelvis on one side versus the other, which makes one leg appear longer than the other.

One can be born with a leg bo

ne that is longer than the other.

Your pelvis is out of alignment

So why are leg length discrepancies a problem?

Well, think about a car tire being out of alignment; eventually it will create uneven wear somewhere else on the car. Tires will wear out unevenly, componentry that steers the tires can wear out unevenly as well.

The same thing occurs in your body. Having a leg length discrepancy places uneven stress on your knees, feet, hips and low back. Usually, the body can compensate for this lack of proper leg length for a short time, but eventually the leg length discrepancy causes muscles on one side of your body to be over-lengthened and on the other side too short.

This affects how the muscles work and creates pain as the muscles, tendons and ligaments endure undue and unequal tension bringing them out of balance. As an example, many people who undergo total knee or hip replacement end up with a significant leg length discrepancy, which frequently causes back pain due to one leg being longer than the other. These folks can also end up with knee and arch pain as well.

So what can be done to resolve your leg length discrepancy?

First, you need an evaluation with a trained health-care professional in order to determine whether or not you have a leg length discrepancy and how significant the difference is.

The physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy are trained to detect and identify leg length discrepancies. Once we determine that you have a leg length discrepancy, then we will determine how to correct the discrepancy. If the discrepancy is due to your pelvis being out of alignment, then we correct that misalignment, which corrects your leg length. Otherwise we use a heel lift in your shoe or we build-up the sole of your shoe under the short leg to equalize your leg length and hip height.

If you feel you may have any of the issues related to leg length discrepancy mentioned above, we can help you get back into alignment so you can get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do with friends and family.

