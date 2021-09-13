Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why do I feel like I'm losing balance the older I get?

A person asked me "Why do I feel like I am losing my balance the older I get?"

Before I answer this question, I would like to share more of what this person said to me about the problems they were having with their balance: “ I began noticing that in my mid to late 50s that I didn’t feel as steady on my feet as what I should. ... I mean, I am an active person! I play golf and tennis, and I am used to hiking on pretty uneven terrain. So this feeling that I might fall makes no sense to me. Why is this happening and what can I do to get back to tennis, golf, hiking and running around with my kids and grandkids without worrying about falling and making a fool of myself, or worse, getting injured?”

The concerns mentioned above are very real for many people as they age, however it does not mean that you have to accept them. There are many things that can be done to improve your balance and squash your fear of falling.

Let’s discuss a few of the reasons why people notice a decline in balance and/or develop a fear of falling as they age. Surprisingly, there are some very simple reasons why this occurs. Loss of flexibility in your hips, knees and ankles leads to muscle tightness in these areas, which causes your legs, feet and ankles not to respond as quick to changes in terrain you are walking on.