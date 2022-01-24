Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why are the bottom of my feet numb/burning?

If you're wondering why the bottom of your feet are numb or burning, the truth is, this could happen for a few reasons. However, we are going to focus on a specific cause: Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome.

The tarsal tunnel is a canal at the inside of your ankle that houses tendons (what connects muscle to bone) and your tibial nerve. If there is compression on the tibial nerve, then a number of irritating symptoms can arise, including: burning, aching and sharp, shooting pain behind and around the inside of your ankle bone, the bottom of your feet and sometimes the toes.

This syndrome can be difficult to diagnose at times since it does mimic other conditions of the foot and ankle.

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome is much like carpal tunnel syndrome in the wrist, of which many more people have heard. There are many potential contributing factors to tarsal tunnel syndrome, including flat feet with a heel that drops in toward the floor in weight bearing, anatomic anomaly (meaning the space where your tibial nerve travels in is too small), repetitive motion, and starting into an exercise program or activity too intense, too rapidly.

Tarsal tunnel syndrome can be resolved if it is diagnosed and treated properly. Ultrasound and soft tissue massage can be done to reduce muscle spasm and tightness in the calves and arch of the foot, which may reduce compression around the nerve. If the patient has poor foot alignment, custom orthotics and footwear specific to the patient’s particular foot type can be beneficial in reducing tension stress on the tibial nerve.

Nerve glides are also very helpful. Your physical therapist will place your leg, foot and ankle in specific positions to glide your tibial nerve. This ensures that the tibial nerve is gliding properly in the canal it sits in and is not being entrapped by muscles or connective tissue in the vicinity.

As with any nerve injury, tarsal tunnel can be difficult to get rid of especially if the patient has suffered with it for prolonged periods. The longer the nerves have been compressed, the more likely the condition will be harder to get rid of.

The moral of the story here is: if you are experiencing these symptoms, don’t wait another day; seek physical therapy treatment so that you can be evaluated and get on the road to recovery before the symptoms become more chronic.

Steve Miller has over 20 years of experience providing physical therapy and pedorthic services and is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. His column will appear bi-weekly in the Thrive section of The Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

