Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why am I getting headaches so often?

If you're trying to figure out why you're getting headaches so often, there could be many potential answers.
Many people suffer with true migraine headaches, which can be triggered by certain foods, stress, poor diet, post-traumatic injury, heredity, etc. However, what many people believe are migraine headaches are actually headaches caused by poor posture and/or muscle imbalance.
Headaches caused by poor posture and muscle imbalance can be severe enough to feel like migraines, but technically, they are not. However, at times, in some people, they can trigger migraines.
Postural/muscle imbalance headaches usually are found at the back of the skull where the head meets the neck. At times these headaches can radiate along the top of the head and settle behind the eyes or in the forehead. Also, sometimes the postural headaches only show up behind the eyes or in the forehead and skip the back and top of the head.
Let’s define “poor posture.” Poor posture consists of rounded shoulders and rounded upper/middle/lower back with a head that juts forward. Most commonly, poor posture is a result of sitting for prolonged periods, which occurs when you are studying, have a job that requires sitting or a job that requires repetitive lifting and reaching in front of you.
Poor posture over time leads to muscle imbalances. The chest muscles in the front of your body become short and tight, as do the muscles in the back of your head and neck, which places pressure on the suboccipital nerve going up the back of your head and neck. Pressure on this nerve creates the headache we discussed earlier, which creates pain at the base of the skull, top of the head and behind the eyes.
In addition, the muscles between your shoulder blades and the muscles in the front of your neck become elongated and weak and thus cannot do their job, which is to keep the chest muscles in front and the neck muscles in the back in check.
So you now know what poor posture and muscle imbalances are, but how do you resolve this issue so you can stop having headaches?
The best way to resolve poor posture and muscle imbalance is to perform exercises that stretch the tight, shortened muscles and shorten/strengthen the elongated, weak muscles.
Restoring muscle balance and proper posture allows muscles to function as they were designed with equal give and take so that one set does not overpower another, but rather they work together in unison as a team.
The process for achieving this can differ from person to person. The best way to individually address this issue specific to your needs is to contact a physical therapist to schedule a screen. During your screen, a therapist will determine if your headaches are caused by postural issues and/or muscle imbalance and whether or not physical therapy is the best treatment for the issues you are having.
