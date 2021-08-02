Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why am I getting headaches so often?

In addition, the muscles between your shoulder blades and the muscles in the front of your neck become elongated and weak and thus cannot do their job, which is to keep the chest muscles in front and the neck muscles in the back in check.

So you now know what poor posture and muscle imbalances are, but how do you resolve this issue so you can stop having headaches?

The best way to resolve poor posture and muscle imbalance is to perform exercises that stretch the tight, shortened muscles and shorten/strengthen the elongated, weak muscles.

Restoring muscle balance and proper posture allows muscles to function as they were designed with equal give and take so that one set does not overpower another, but rather they work together in unison as a team.

The process for achieving this can differ from person to person. The best way to individually address this issue specific to your needs is to contact Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy at 717-245-0400 to schedule your free screen with one of our expert physical therapists. During your screen, we will determine if your headaches are caused by postural issues and/or muscle imbalance and whether or not physical therapy is the best treatment for the issues you are having. Our therapists specialize in treatment of the spine and restoration of posture.

As always, you may email me any questions you have regarding this or another topic at steve@cardinmillerpt.com. For more information visit our website www.cardinmillerpt.com

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0