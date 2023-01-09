Ask Your Physical Therapist: When in pain, is it better to contact my physical therapist or doctor first?

Many people have asked me over the years if it’s better to contact a physical therapist or doctor first when they experience pain. Most are surprised by my answer until I explain my reasoning.

The answer is actually that it saves you time and money and leads to a quicker recovery when you see your physical therapist first.

Seeing your physical therapist first, saves you time because most primary care and specialty physician offices are over-booked with patients. Because of this, many people have to wait weeks or months to get an appointment.

In addition, when you actually get to your physician’s office, you may see extended wait times to be seen due to the high volume of patients that need to be seen.

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, we are able to get you in for an appointment within a week of when you call if not sooner. In addition, we pride ourselves on starting your appointment on time.

Seeing your physical therapist first also saves you money. If you come to physical therapy as your first line of defense, then you avoid paying a copay at your doctor’s office and at our office when your physician sends you over to us.

Many times physical therapy is able to resolve the pain you are having by addressing the cause of your problem versus just treating the symptoms with pills and shots. This saves you time and money by leading to less trips to the doctor’s office, and no cost for prescriptions or shots.

In addition, seeking physical therapy first keeps you from prematurely having surgery, which also can be very costly, not to mention, you will need to come to physical therapy for rehabilitation after the surgery anyway.

So why not try physical therapy first and possibly avoid surgery altogether?

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, during your first appointment with us, we spend an entire hour listening intently to the issues you are having and evaluating your flexibility, strength and performing special tests that tell us what is causing the issues that you are having. This allows us to get right to the cause of the pain you are having and resolve it so that it is gone and you can get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do!

To be clear, we work together with your doctor/specialist. By seeing a physical therapist first, this helps take some of the stress and over-load off your physician/specialist.

When we evaluate you, we are able to determine if there is an issue that warrants seeing your doctor prior to starting treatment with us. If we detect any “red flags,” we will call your physician and or send you to them immediately to have your condition evaluated before starting treatment.

If we do not detect any red flags, we will send your doctor a written copy of your evaluation and our plan for you so that they are kept in the loop as we start you on your road to recovery.

Most insurances allow patients to be seen by a physical therapist first, with the exception of Medicare, which requires you so see your doctor first to obtain a prescription for physical therapy.

So, if you are having pain that is keeping you from doing the things you need, want and love to do and you are ready to start enjoying life again immediately, give us a call at 717-245-0400 (we have offices in Carlisle and Mechanicsburg) and we’ll schedule you for an evaluation or a free screen if you would just like to chat with one of our expert physical therapists first to get your questions and concerns answered.

For more information, check out our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com/sentinel.