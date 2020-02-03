Ask Your Physical Therapist: What options do I have with knee pain?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finding and resolving the knee pain that is keeping you from walking without a limp, performing stairs and living life the way you want, is a matter of restoring proper mobility and strength to the muscles around the knee and hip, as well as making sure that the arches of the feet are properly supported.

There are times when surgery is needed, however, there are also many instances where surgery is not needed.

For instance, I have had quite a few patients who were told that they had severe arthritis in the knee and that their knee joint was “bone-on-bone.” They were told to have a knee replacement, only to find out that when they came to see us first, we resolved the mobility, strength and alignment issues and eliminated their pain, which helped them return to all the things they need, want and love to do without surgery, pills or shots.

Even if you took the conservative route and addressed the mobility, strength and knee pain issues but ended up requiring knee surgery, at the very least, you would have excellent mobility and strength going in to surgery and would have a much more rapid recovery with significantly less pain after surgery versus going into the surgery with limited mobility and weakness.

If you would like to rid yourself of knee pain and get your life back, please do one of the following: