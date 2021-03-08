Ask Your Physical Therapist: What is it really like to be a patient at Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy?

Instead of just writing another column and expecting you to take my word as truth, I figured I’d try something a bit different. I wanted you to hear from one of the patients from our Cardin and Miller family about her experience as she rehabbed from a leg fracture.
I’m letting you in on this so that you can see how much physical therapy really can change your life by helping you get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do when you never thought you would! So without further ado, please read Tammy’s story:
"Steve,
"I’m so glad you asked. I have been a patient at Cardin and Miller Carlisle for a couple years now. I’ve only ever seen Peter Potena, PT, because that’s who saw me the very first time I came in and I’ve trusted him almost from day one. I have been through a lot of PT in my life from surgery recovery to broken tibia recovery and all what I thought was good at the time. In hindsight, I would say I wish I had been in Carlisle for those issues.
"Peter always explains why he does what he does and why he has me do what I do. He is thorough and compassionate and very patient. When I started this most recent round of therapy, I had spent over 12 hours in the ER, and even with the Valium and anti-inflammatory, they could barely touch the pain. I could hardly walk into my first appointment, and by the end of that first visit I was already feeling more stable and using the right muscles to compensate for my injury.
"Peter and the whole staff are just amazing. From Molly at the front desk to the people who help run me through my exercises, they are all not just professional but also kind.
"I would recommend highly Cardin and Miller to anyone who asks. I’ve even told several doctors how awesome my experience has been. It’s difficult in these times to find someone who’s going to take the time to explain in a way you can understand how and why things are the way they are. I have been fortunate to find a good family doctor as well after driving from Carlisle to Lancaster for over two years to continue care with providers I had grown to trust.
"Needless to say I don’t trust easily. And I don’t often reply to requests for feedback because I think that they are rarely taken seriously and I tend to be a little too honest with my feedback, which is not usually what folks want to hear. At least not here in the automotive industry.
"Anyway, I hope you do take the time to read this and thanks again for reaching out. -- Tammy B."
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.