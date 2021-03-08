Ask Your Physical Therapist: What is it really like to be a patient at Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy?

Instead of just writing another column and expecting you to take my word as truth, I figured I’d try something a bit different. I wanted you to hear from one of the patients from our Cardin and Miller family about her experience as she rehabbed from a leg fracture.

I’m letting you in on this so that you can see how much physical therapy really can change your life by helping you get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do when you never thought you would! So without further ado, please read Tammy’s story:

"Steve,

"I’m so glad you asked. I have been a patient at Cardin and Miller Carlisle for a couple years now. I’ve only ever seen Peter Potena, PT, because that’s who saw me the very first time I came in and I’ve trusted him almost from day one. I have been through a lot of PT in my life from surgery recovery to broken tibia recovery and all what I thought was good at the time. In hindsight, I would say I wish I had been in Carlisle for those issues.