Ask Your Physical Therapist: What is a video gait analysis for knee and foot pain?

If you've ever heard of video gait analysis for knee and foot pain, let's first start with the word "gait."

Gait is a fancy medical term for how you walk or run. Video Gait Analysis is the use of slow-motion video by a physical therapist to analyze how you walk or run.

There are many different things that can be done with video gait analysis. At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, we actually have a Video Gait Analysis Package that we use at each of our locations in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. Since we perform Video Gait Analysis every day with our patients, I can tell you exactly how we do it and how it would help you with your knee and foot pain.

In fact, it can be very helpful in determining the cause of foot, knee, hip and back pain, as well as resolving it.

Here’s how we do our Video Gait Analysis Package at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. First, we use an iPad with slow motion video to videotape you walking (or running depending on your activity level) either on the treadmill or the ground. We videotape our patients from behind, from the side and from the front while walking or running so that we can see if there are any abnormalities, alignment issues or faulty mechanics at the feet, ankles, knees, hips or low back.