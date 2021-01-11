Ask Your Physical Therapist: What is a video gait analysis for knee and foot pain?

If you've ever heard of video gait analysis for knee and foot pain, let's first start with the word "gait."
Gait is a fancy medical term for how you walk or run. Video Gait Analysis is the use of slow-motion video by a physical therapist to analyze how you walk or run.
There are many different things that can be done with video gait analysis. At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, we actually have a Video Gait Analysis Package that we use at each of our locations in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. Since we perform Video Gait Analysis every day with our patients, I can tell you exactly how we do it and how it would help you with your knee and foot pain.
In fact, it can be very helpful in determining the cause of foot, knee, hip and back pain, as well as resolving it.
Here’s how we do our Video Gait Analysis Package at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. First, we use an iPad with slow motion video to videotape you walking (or running depending on your activity level) either on the treadmill or the ground. We videotape our patients from behind, from the side and from the front while walking or running so that we can see if there are any abnormalities, alignment issues or faulty mechanics at the feet, ankles, knees, hips or low back.
Once we have the video, then we sit down with our patients, show them the video and tell them what issues are likely causing the pain they are having and why. The only way to truly identify issues is being able to slow the video down enough to see them as they occur in real life.
Many physical therapists stop there with their Video Gait Analysis; however, we like to add a few things that take our results to the next level.
Next, we have you walk across our technologically advanced 3D scanning system, which takes a reading of what your foot is doing as you stand and as you walk across a scanner. This state-of-the-art scanner provides feedback via a computer program that is attached to the scanner, which allows us to see which part of your feet are working as they are supposed to and which are not.
Once we have the scan, we sit down and review the images with our patient so they understand where the problems lie and how to correct them, so we can resolve their pain and get them back to living life to the fullest.
Finally, to “wrap up” our Video Gait Analysis Package, we check for tight and weak muscles/muscle imbalance throughout the feet, legs and back and provide feedback as to what they can do to correct the tightness, weakness or muscle imbalance, all of which help to resolve pain and return to activity.
If this sounds like something that you, a family member or friend needs, just give us a call for more information or to get scheduled for our Video Gait Analysis Package: call Carlisle at 717-245-0400, Mechanicsburg at 717-697-6600 or Harrisburg at 717-695-6436. If you would like to meet us and chat a bit first, give us a call and schedule a free screen, and one of our physical therapists will meet with you and listen to the issues you are having and tell you the next best step to take.
You can also visit our website for more information at www.cardinmillerpt.com/sentinel.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.