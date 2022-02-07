Ask Your Physical Therapist: What is a frozen shoulder?

As you read this, I am actually hoping that you don’t know what a frozen shoulder is. I say that, because if you do, you likely have one or know someone who does. Most people have not heard of this condition otherwise.

As most of you know, your shoulder joint is made up of a ball and socket. Surrounding the ball and socket portion of your joint is a strong layer of tissue (shoulder joint capsule) that encases the shoulder joint to assist in keeping the shoulder stable so the ball doesn’t move too far one way or the other in the socket. The shoulder muscles surrounding your shoulder joint provide a significant amount of stability and control to the shoulder.

A “frozen shoulder” occurs when the shoulder joint capsule tightens up like shrink wrap around the ball and socket. This is a problem because when you lift your arm above your head, the ball of the shoulder needs to move down and back in the capsule. Likewise, if you lift your arm out to the side, the ball of the shoulder needs to move down and out in the capsule.

During the process of frozen shoulder as the capsule tightens up, it restricts the movement of the ball in the socket. This stops you from being able to lift your arm overhead, out to the side or behind your back. When the movement of the arm is limited due to the capsule being tight, then the muscles around your shoulder adaptively shorten to the position the joint keeps them in, which further limits your ability to move and use your arm in all positions.

If you attempt to lift your arm in front of you or out to the side and notice significant restriction of movement and the same thing occurs when someone else tries to lift your arm for you, you likely have a frozen shoulder!

How do you fix a frozen shoulder? See an expert physical therapist at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. We will perform a one-hour evaluation on you to determine whether or not you have a frozen shoulder. If indeed you do have a frozen shoulder, then our therapists would perform stretches to your shoulder joint capsule, which allows the ball of the shoulder to move down, back and out, in order that the arm may move overhead, out to the side, etc.

In addition to that, our therapists stretch all of the muscles that surround the shoulder that have shortened due to the lack of motion allowed by the tight shoulder joint capsule. Once the range of motion of the capsule and muscles are restored, then we work to strengthen all of the muscles around the shoulder and shoulder blade so that you may perform all of the daily tasks and job duties you have been missing out on while your motion was restricted.

Steve Miller has over 20 years of experience providing physical therapy and pedorthic services and is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. His column will appear bi-weekly in the Thrive section of The Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

