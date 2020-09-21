Ask Your Physical Therapist: What can I do about intense pain in 'balls' of my feet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Intense pain in the "balls" of your feet and numbness in your toes can be annoying issues with which to deal, but thankfully, there is something that can be done to resolve it so that you can get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do with friends and family.

With numbness in the toes, the first thing you want to do is to ensure that you are not diabetic, because when diabetic, the numbness in the toes may be present for another reason. If you are not diabetic, then the likely reason for the pain at the balls of your feet and numbness in the toes is that there is pressure on the nerves that travel up between your toes.

These nerves get compressed when you lose the arch structure at the front of your foot (where the balls of your feet are located). As the front of the foot flattens out, the space where the nerves that travel between your toes becomes smaller, which is what compresses the nerves and causes the numbness and tingling in the toes and sometimes make you think that you have a wadded sock or a pebble under the balls of your feet.

This “wadded sock” or “pebble” feeling under the balls of your feet is actually due to the nerves traveling between the toes becoming irritated and swollen.

So, how do we “fix” this issue?