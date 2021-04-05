Ask Your Physical Therapist: What can I do about heel and arch pain that is ruining my life?

If you’re struggling with heel and arch pain that is ruining your life, thankfully, there is something that can be done to resolve this common issue that many people have.

While there are several different reasons for heel and arch pain, the most common and most likely is plantar fasciitis. People with this condition commonly report that their heel and arch pain is worse in the morning with the first few steps out of bed and the first few steps they take after getting up from sitting.

They usually notice that the heel and arch pain is not as bad when they are up, walking and moving around until the condition worsens, at which point the heel and arch can be painful most of the day.

The plantar fascia is a thick band of tissue that connects from the heel to the balls of the feet. Its job is to provide shock absorption and support to the foot when you are weightbearing.

Flat feet, high arches, improper footwear, standing on concrete floors for hours a day, increasing your exercise routine too quickly, etc., can all cause plantar fasciitis. The good news is that with the correct treatment, you can get rid of plantar fasciitis and get back to normal.

So, what is the correct treatment? The correct treatment is actually a combination of things.