Ask Your Physical Therapist: What can I do about annoying neck pain, headaches

If you can’t do anything without annoying neck pain and headaches, you are not alone. This happens to many people, but the great news is it can get better with the proper treatment.

Let me tell you a true story about one of our clients whom we helped with this exact issue. I’ll call her Mary (not her real name).

Mary came to see me a few months ago, she mentioned that since last year she had noticed some stiffness in her neck and upper shoulders, as well as a burning sensation between her shoulder blades and headaches in the back of her head that traveled over the top of her head and behind her eyes. She reported that these issues gradually came and went over the past year, but recently had worsened in the past few months until one morning she woke up and couldn’t turn her head or look up.

Mary was pretty upset by the time she got to me, and she said to me “These headaches and neck pain are ruining my life and sucking the energy out of me ... I can’t drive because I can’t turn my head. I can’t look at someone next to me to have a conversation. Worst of all, I can’t pick up my grandchildren, exercise or play tennis because it all worsens the pain and headaches.”