Ask Your Physical Therapist: What can I do about annoying neck pain, headaches

If you can’t do anything without annoying neck pain and headaches, you are not alone. This happens to many people, but the great news is it can get better with the proper treatment.
Let me tell you a true story about one of our clients whom we helped with this exact issue. I’ll call her Mary (not her real name).
Mary came to see me a few months ago, she mentioned that since last year she had noticed some stiffness in her neck and upper shoulders, as well as a burning sensation between her shoulder blades and headaches in the back of her head that traveled over the top of her head and behind her eyes. She reported that these issues gradually came and went over the past year, but recently had worsened in the past few months until one morning she woke up and couldn’t turn her head or look up.
Mary was pretty upset by the time she got to me, and she said to me “These headaches and neck pain are ruining my life and sucking the energy out of me ... I can’t drive because I can’t turn my head. I can’t look at someone next to me to have a conversation. Worst of all, I can’t pick up my grandchildren, exercise or play tennis because it all worsens the pain and headaches.”
With Mary, the reason for the issues she was having was due to muscle imbalances because she sits a lot at a desk in front of a computer most days for work. Over time, because of the prolonged sitting, Mary’s chest muscles became tight as her shoulders rounded forward. This, in turn, made the muscles between the shoulder blades and her upper shoulder muscles, elongated and weak – which caused the burning sensation between her shoulder blades.
Rounded shoulders also caused Mary’s neck and chin to drift forward shortening the muscles in the back of her neck, which caused the headaches. And finally, the rounded shoulders and poor neck position caused the joints in the neck to “lock up,” which is why she couldn’t turn her head or look up.
With “hands–on” therapy, we worked on loosening up Mary’s chest muscles, unlocked the tight joints in her neck and strengthened the muscles that were weak and over-stretched between her shoulder blades.
After about six weeks of treatment, Mary was able to sit at work, pick up her grandkids and return to tennis and exercise without headaches and pain. She was even able to turn her head to drive and talk to people next to her.
She confessed to me that when she arrived for her first visit, she did not think that we would be able to help her and thought she would just have to live with the pain. She said “Thanks for proving me wrong!”
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus.
