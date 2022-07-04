Ask Your Physical Therapist: What are custom foot orthotics?

A custom foot orthotic is a device that is roughly the shape of the removable inlay (such as those found in sneakers) that comes with your shoe when you buy it.

Although the custom orthotic is roughly the shape of your shoe inlay, it is usually a bit more rigid than your inlay. The custom foot orthotic can be made from many different materials varying from cork to plastics (such as polypropylene or subortholene).

The purpose of the custom foot orthotic is to: provide support to the bones and soft tissues of the arch of your foot; distribute pressure across the foot in an even manner so that there is not too much pressure in any one area of the foot; relieve pain in the arch of the foot, balls of the foot, heel, ankle, knees, hips and lower back (depending on cause of the pain in question).

Custom foot orthotics can be made in a variety of ways using scanners, 3D pressure plates and 3D printers, plaster and foam, depending on the needs of each patient. The custom orthotic is made specific to each person’s individual foot type and its job is to facilitate the most optimal alignment and function of the foot while standing, walking, running, etc.

Custom orthotics can help align the knees, hips and lower back, as well, since they follow the alignment correction at the feet from the orthotics. Custom orthotics are very effective, however they are most effective when the soft tissue tightness, weakness, tightness and pain are addressed first with physical therapy. If these issues are not addressed first, you can have the best orthotic in the world in your shoe and it will be ineffective because the foot is not ready to handle anything new being introduced. The orthotic will just likely worsen the issues that are there or you won’t be able to tolerate the orthotic.

Reducing the pain, tightness and weakness first allows the muscles to tolerate the changes in muscle function, length and tension that comes with introducing the orthotics.

The custom foot orthotic is trimmed to fit the shoe that it will go into, but it is imperative that the orthotic be used in a shoe that fits the patient properly and has adequate support.

Custom foot orthotics can be very effective as part of a comprehensive treatment approach in relieving heel and arch pain, ball of the foot pain/numbness/tingling, pain along the outside of the foot, ankle, knee, hip and lower back pain.

Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy are experts in the fabrication and fitting of custom foot orthotics.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and can be reached by email at smiller@cardinmillerpt.com. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of The Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

