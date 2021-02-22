Ask Your Physical Therapist: Tired, achy feet are keeping me from walking, exercising

So how do you get rid of tired, achy feet? Well, the first thing you would do is schedule an appointment with one of our physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. We are experts in foot and ankle care.

Our therapists take the time to listen to what’s going on with your feet and then take the time to identify the root cause of what is causing your tired and achy feet and address that cause for relief that lasts. We recommend the proper shoe for your specific foot type so that you have the best and most appropriate support possible.

Most importantly, we determine whether or not you need custom foot orthotics. Custom foot orthotics are devices that are made specifically for your individual feet that support your arch and distribute the pressure and weight evenly across your feet so that there is not too much pressure in any one area of your foot. In addition, orthotics place your foot in its optimum alignment and promote proper walking mechanics. We are experts in the fabrication and fitting of custom orthotics.

Are you sick of suffering with tired, achy feet? Are you ready to get rid of it? Call today at 717-245-0400 for your free foot scan. One of our expert therapists will take a scan of your feet in weight bearing and walking to show you why you have tired, achy feet.