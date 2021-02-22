Ask Your Physical Therapist: Tired, achy feet are keeping me from walking, exercising

Tired, achy feet can certainly be a real annoyance - and worse yet, can keep you from being able to perform your best at your job, as well as keep you from being able to walk, exercise, golf or just outright keep you from enjoying life.
There is an answer for this. There is a way to get back to working, exercising and enjoying life again. But first, let’s look at some reasons why this happens.
There are many causes actually to tired, achy feet. Usually it is a combination of factors: some of the most common are flat feet, high arches, foot deformities, tight muscles, muscle imbalances, poor knee alignment, one leg longer than the other and muscle weakness.
There are, of course, other reasons, but these are the most common. Flat feet and high arches lead to tight muscles, weak muscles and muscle imbalances. People with flat feet and high arches are even more likely to have tired, achy feet if they have to stand on hard floors for long periods of time.
In addition, wearing a shoe with inadequate support or a shoe that is not the proper shoe for your specific foot type can also be a contributing factor to tired, achy feet. Flat feet and high arches cause overwhelming stress to the muscles and structures that support your feet, and without assistance to distribute the pressure evenly across the feet, the tiredness and achiness set in and keep you from doing what you need, want and love to do.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.