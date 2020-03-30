Ask Your Physical Therapist: Should I risk seeing doctor over back pain during pandemic

We can see you for a 15-minute, free screen to help you determine what the next best step is, or if you prefer just to skip to an evaluation, we can provide this as well. Just call 717-245-0400, and we’ll get you scheduled

2. If your immune system is compromised, you are at high risk or you are just concerned about going anywhere in public, we can set up a telehealth visit with you. This means that we would set up an appointment with you in which we would be able to see and talk to each other on a computer screen.

We can evaluate you by asking you a series of questions and instructing you to perform a specific series of positional movements so that we can determine the cause of your back pain. Once we know the cause of your injury, we can explain and instruct you in what to do and how to do it so you can resolve your pain and restore your independence, mobility and ability to care for others. Just call to schedule a telehealth appointment.

3. Another option is to call us to schedule a free, phone screen. We would spend 15 minutes with you, listening to you, and we would tell you the next best step to take to resolve your back pain and get back to doing the things you need want and love to do.

You may also email me at smiller@cardinmillerpt.com if you would like to ask me questions.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and his column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

