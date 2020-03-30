Ask Your Physical Therapist: Should I risk seeing doctor over back pain during pandemic

Given the global pandemic we are all experiencing, it is understandable that you are hesitant to go to urgent care, the hospital or your doctor’s office for back pain since this is where most folks who are sick with the flu, COVID-19 and other viruses are going to be.
This, of course, raises your risk of becoming ill.
In addition to risking your health, if you go to your doctor, urgent care or the hospital, you may wait for long periods of time to be seen for your low back pain since these facilities are busier than normal taking care of potential COVID-19 patients.
You don’t just have to sit there and suffer.
Fortunately, there are excellent options that you can choose to help resolve your pain and get you back to living life and taking care of your family.
Here are some options:
1. Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy remains open as an essential business.
We have a very strict policy on only allowing patients and family members who have no COVID-19 symptoms and have not traveled or been around other COVID -19 patients. Same goes for our physical therapists and front office staff.
We have private rooms available for treatment, and we sanitize all tables and equipment between each patient. In addition, we keep all patients in the building at least 6 feet apart. So if you have severe back pain, we are a safe place to come and get help with minimal risk.
We can see you for a 15-minute, free screen to help you determine what the next best step is, or if you prefer just to skip to an evaluation, we can provide this as well. Just call 717-245-0400, and we’ll get you scheduled
2. If your immune system is compromised, you are at high risk or you are just concerned about going anywhere in public, we can set up a telehealth visit with you. This means that we would set up an appointment with you in which we would be able to see and talk to each other on a computer screen.
We can evaluate you by asking you a series of questions and instructing you to perform a specific series of positional movements so that we can determine the cause of your back pain. Once we know the cause of your injury, we can explain and instruct you in what to do and how to do it so you can resolve your pain and restore your independence, mobility and ability to care for others. Just call to schedule a telehealth appointment.
3. Another option is to call us to schedule a free, phone screen. We would spend 15 minutes with you, listening to you, and we would tell you the next best step to take to resolve your back pain and get back to doing the things you need want and love to do.
You may also email me at smiller@cardinmillerpt.com if you would like to ask me questions.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and his column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
