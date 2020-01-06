What is the benefit of seeing a physical therapist as a first line of defense?
This may seem like an odd question at first, but it actually is a great question.
Allow me to begin with some explanation that may help. Physical therapists are trained to critically evaluate the entire body in the way that each part works together to affect another. Physical therapists typically spend an entire hour listening to the patient, checking for loss of flexibility, strength, balance, sensation and loss of function – essentially, their focus is to determine and address the actual root cause of the problem or problems the patient is having.
Physicians and surgeons are trained to compartmentalize or focus in on specific parts of the body. In addition, most physicians and surgeons have very limited time to spend with each patient, usually 5-10 minutes or less. In this limited amount of time, it makes it very difficult for the physician/surgeon to truly listen to what the patient is telling them.
In addition, this makes it very difficult to get to the root cause of the problem the patient is having. This leads to the patient being placed on medications, receiving injections and at times premature surgical intervention. While medications, injections and surgery can be helpful, if they are done in isolation, then they are only treating the symptoms of the root cause of the problem.
So, the benefit of seeing one of the expert physical therapists at Cardin and Miller as a first line of defense is this: We are able to determine and address the root cause of the pain/issues you are having, which will help you avoid pills, shots and surgery and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do.
Also, during our comprehensive evaluation, if we detect “red flags” or reasons why physical therapy would not be the proper option to begin with, we immediately contact the patient’s physician so that the patient can set up a consultation with them to have blood work or other testing done to rule out any other, more serious issues to be sure we are not overlooking anything.
We invited you to come see for yourself the benefit of using physical therapy as your first line of defense. To find out how, try one of the following:
Call us at 717-514-0400 to schedule a one-on-one, free screen with one of our expert physical therapists so that we can listen to you and tell you how we can get you back to walking and doing the things you want.
Call us to schedule a one-on-one, free phone consultation with one of our expert physical therapists so we can listen to you and tell you how we can get you back to doing the things you need, want and love to do.