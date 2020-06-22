Ask Your Physical Therapist: Losing balance the older you get

Another simple reason for loss of balance and stability as you age is the development of weakness in the muscles in your legs, ankles and feet. This can happen normally as you age or be the result of an injury.

Again, just because your muscles tend to get a bit weaker with age, doesn’t mean you have to accept that – there is plenty you can do to change that.

Seeing a physical therapist at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy is the answer to loss of flexibility and weakness. The physical therapist will identify in which muscles and joints you have lost flexibility, as well as what muscles are weak. They will then develop an individualized plan for you that involves specific stretches and strengthening exercises, as well as exercises to challenge your balance.

This alone will improve more than 95% of balance issues that people have, which will help them restore their confidence, stability and balance so that they can return to living life without the fear of falling.