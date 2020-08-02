Ask Your Physical Therapist: Is there hope for those with back pain for years?

You certainly do not have to just live with back pain, even if you have had it for months or years.
In fact, many people are just like you: They have had back pain on and off for years that gets a little worse and lasts a little longer each time it returns. Or, some people have back pain that is there every day and does not seem to let up.
It is true that seeing your physical therapist within the first 16-21 days of the back pain first occurring gives you a much quicker and more complete resolution of low back pain. However, we help people every day who have had back pain for years, get to the root cause of their back pain, resolve the symptoms and get back to doing the things they need, want and love to do without nagging back pain.
I recently treated a patient in her early 40s that came to me with low back pain that she reported was present every morning when she woke up, after getting up from sitting and when trying to bend forward at the waist to pick up objects or work in her garden. This patient informed me that she had been having these issues for years, and in the past few months, they had worsened to the point where she could not perform her job duties or work in her garden.
I performed a full, one-hour evaluation on her where I listened to the issues she was having. Then I checked her strength, flexibility and placed her in special positions and performed special tests that helped me learn that she had compression of a nerve in her spine that was causing her symptoms.
We were able to restore the flexibility and strength in and around her spine and take pressure off the nerve. Now she is able to wake up in the morning and get up from sitting without low back pain; and best of all, she has returned to working in her garden and full duty job demands without back pain!
