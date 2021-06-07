Ask Your Physical Therapist: Is it better to see a physical therapist or doctor first for pain?

In addition, seeking physical therapy first keeps you from prematurely having surgery, which also can be very costly, not to mention, you will need to come to physical therapy for rehabilitation after the surgery anyway. So, why not try physical therapy first and possibly avoid surgery altogether.

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, during your first appointment with us, we spend an entire hour listening intently to the issues you are having and evaluating your flexibility and strength, and performing special tests that tell us what is causing the issues that you are having. This allows us to get right to the cause of the pain you are having and resolve it so that it is gone and you can get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do!

To be clear, we work together with your doctor/specialist. By seeing a physical therapist first, this helps take some of the stress and overload off your physician/specialist.

When we evaluate you, we are able to determine if there is an issue that warrants seeing your physician prior to starting treatment with us. If we detect any “red flags,” we will call your physician and or send you to them immediately to have your condition evaluated before starting treatment.