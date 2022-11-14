Ask Your Physical Therapist: I have knee joint arthritis and pain; do I need a knee replacement?

If you have knee joint arthritis and you’re wondering if you need a knee replacement, the answer is “not necessarily.”

Many people as they age will develop “arthritis” in the knee joint (as well as other joints), some to a greater degree than others.

What does “arthritis” even mean? Simply stated, arthritis is the inflammation and deterioration of the joint surface(s). Arthritis may be present for years without even causing symptoms/pain. However, when someone is sent for x-rays or other diagnostic tests, and arthritis is found, it is often immediately blamed for the pain the patient is having.

Arthritis can cause irritation, inflammation, stiffness and pain in the knee joint. However, tight muscles, weak muscles and poor joint mechanics can also cause knee joint pain and are often present in conjunction with arthritis. Surprisingly, often times, just by stretching the tight muscles and strengthening the weak ones, as well as restoring normal joint mechanics, one can alleviate knee joint pain and restore functions even when arthritis is present.

My point here is this: Just because you have knee pain and are told you have knee joint arthritis (or are told that your knee joint is bone on bone), does not mean that your only option is a knee replacement.

The first thing to do when you have knee pain, whether you know for sure you have arthritis or not, is to seek out a physical therapist. At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, we perform a one-hour evaluation to determine the cause of your knee pain. Is it tight muscles? Weak muscles? Poor joint mechanics or a combination of the three?

Once we identify the cause of the knee pain, we instruct the patient in proper exercises to address these issues, as well as perform hands–on manual therapy to address the causes of the knee pain. Often times, as mentioned earlier, just addressing these issues resolves the pain, without the need for surgery, medication or injections.

So how do you know when you need a knee replacement?

If you have tried physical therapy, and despite resolving muscle tightness, weakness and poor joint mechanics surrounding the knee, you still have: knee pain, are unable to fully straighten or bend the knee, continue to limp and are experiencing a declining quality of life due to the pain – then at that point, it is time for a knee replacement.

Having a knee replacement is certainly not a bad thing, however, most folks don’t want to have major surgery unless they absolutely need it. Knee replacement surgery is pretty straightforward as surgeries go, but there are risks such as infection, etc. Also, you must be willing to fight through some discomfort as there is quite a bit of hands-on manual stretching that needs to be endured in order to restore full range of motion to the knee.

