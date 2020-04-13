Ask Your Physical Therapist: How to get help without getting out of the house

With the “stay-at-home” order blanketing the state of Pennsylvania to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you may feel that you “just have to suffer with your neck and arm pain.”
You also may feel that going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the hospital to get relief from your neck and arm pain is not worth the risk of contracting COVID-19.
It is true that going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the hospital places you at greater risk for infection since these facilities are busy helping those who are ill with COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses. While your doctor’s office may be able to help you over the phone, all they can do is prescribe pills. While medication can be helpful, it is short-term and does not treat the cause of the problem you are having.
Thankfully, there is something you can do to treat the cause of the neck and arm pain you are having, without the need for pills, shots or visiting your doctor’s office, urgent care or hospital.
Perhaps, you began to have an increase in neck stiffness and pain once the coronavirus quarantine caused you to have to work from home, requiring you to sit at your desk/computer for longer periods of time than you do at work (in less than ideal positioning). Or, perhaps you’ve been much less active than normal and ended up sitting on the couch watching a plethora of movies and TV news coverage (on a couch or chair that’s less than supportive).
You may also be busier than normal doing more yard-work than ever or starting up a new exercise routine, both of which could cause neck and arm pain. Maybe you have neck and arm pain from the stress of trying to work from home while all of the sudden having to deal with the extra stress of “home-schooling” your kids.
We can help get you back to doing all that you need, want and love to do in your “new normal,” without the high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
We have a strict policy of not allowing employees, patients or their family members into our clinics if they have been exposed to someone with symptoms or are themselves exhibiting symptoms. We practice vigilant, social distancing and disinfecting procedures in our waiting and treatment areas, at all times.
So what should you do next?
- Option 1: Call us today at 717-245-0400 to schedule a free, one-on-one, private free screen so that one of our experts can listten to you and tell you the next best step to resolving your pain and getting your life back.
- Option 2: If you prefer not to come into the clinic, we can set up a free, telehealth screen with you. This means that we will speak with you face-to-face via a computer screen, and we’ll listen to what is going on and tell you the next best step to take. Call us and find out how this works.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and his column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.