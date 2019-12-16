* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Steve Miller has more than 20 years of experience providing physical therapy and pedorthic services and is the co-owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy. His column appears bi-weekly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and online at Cumberlink.com