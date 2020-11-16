Ask Your Physical Therapist: How do I fix a painful shoulder that prevents me from reaching over my head?

The reason for the increased pain at night is that there is less blood flowing to your muscles since your arm is inactive during sleep. This decrease in blood flow brings out the stiffness, tightness and finally pain at night while attempting to sleep.

The reason for the inability to reach overhead is due to the constant irritation of the rotator cuff muscles since they run between the “ball of the shoulder” and the acromion mentioned above.

The good news is this is a very treatable condition that rarely requires surgery. The best way to address this issue in order to take back your sleep at night and use your arm overhead again, is to see one of our expert physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy

