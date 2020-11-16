Ask Your Physical Therapist: How do I fix a painful shoulder that prevents me from reaching over my head?

Any time pain somewhere in your body is keeping you from getting sleep, it’s time to take action.
When shoulder pain is affecting your ability to perform normal tasks required for everyday living, such as reaching for a glass or dish overhead, etc., again, it’s time to take action so that you can get back to living life the way you want to.
Let’s get into why this could be happening. There are a few different reasons why your shoulder would keep you awake at night and keep you from lifting and reaching overhead.
The most common reason would be that you have compression or pinching of the rotator cuff. The rotator cuff is made up of four muscles that attach to the front and back of your shoulder blade at one end and to the “ball” of the shoulder at the other end.
The rotator cuff muscles are very important to the proper movement of your shoulder. The job of these muscles is to pull the “ball” of the shoulder down and in so that the rotator cuff muscles don’t get pinched between the “ball” of the shoulder and the bone that comes off your shoulder blade (acromion). The acromion forms a roof over the rotator cuff as the rotator cuff sits between the acromion and the “ball” of the shoulder.
When the rotator cuff becomes compressed between the “ball of the shoulder and the acromion, this creates irritation and swelling of the rotator cuff muscles, which creates pain in the shoulder. In turn, the pain in the shoulder causes the rotator cuff muscles to shut down and the muscles around the shoulder to become stiff and tight.
The reason for the increased pain at night is that there is less blood flowing to your muscles since your arm is inactive during sleep. This decrease in blood flow brings out the stiffness, tightness and finally pain at night while attempting to sleep.
The reason for the inability to reach overhead is due to the constant irritation of the rotator cuff muscles since they run between the “ball of the shoulder” and the acromion mentioned above.
