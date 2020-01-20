Ask Your Physical Therapist: How can I get rid of achy, painful feet

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

So what are 3D PHITS Custom Foot Orthotics and why are they any different/better than traditional foot orthotics?

3D PHITS custom foot orthotics are made by using high-tech computer software that is synced with a force plate that measures your foot pressure while you stand, walk and run (if appropriate) across the force plate. The force plate and software analyze the information to determine the parts of your feet that have too much pressure or not enough pressure and show you the faulty walking mechanics that are causing your foot pain.

Finally, the software uses the analysis to suggest how the orthotic should be made, and the foot and ankle experts at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy use the information they gather during the hour evaluation they perform on you to make any changes to the PHITS software recommendations.

Once the PHITS and Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy information is melded together, the computer file is sent to PHITS orthotic lab where the custom orthotics are 3D printed. The completed orthotic is sent to Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and the Cardin and Miller experts fit the orthotic into your shoe and make any adjustments if needed.

But how does this make PHITS orthotics any better than traditional orthotics?