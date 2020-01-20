Ask Your Physical Therapist: How can I get rid of achy, painful feet

Painful, achy feet is a pretty common issue with which many people suffer. Thankfully, this is definitely something that can get better with the proper treatment.
Supporting the arch of your foot is one of the most effective ways to rid yourself of achy, painful feet, so you can get back to doing what you need, want and love to do.
One of the most effective ways to support the arch of your foot is to have a pair of PHITS 3D Custom Foot Orthotics made specifically for your feet. The purpose of the 3D PHITS custom foot orthotic is to:
- Provide support to the bones and soft tissues of the arch of your foot
- Distribute pressure across the foot in an even manner so that there is not too much pressure in any one area of the foot
- Relieve pain in the arch of the foot, balls of the foot, heel, ankle, knees, hips and lower back (depending on cause of the pain in question)
Custom Foot Orthotics are most effective when used in conjunction with physical therapy. Physical therapy identifies the areas of soft tissue tightness and irritation, as well as muscles/joint that are not flexible enough or are weak – essentially identifying and resolving the cause of the pain you are having versus just treating the symptoms of the problem with medications or rest.
Using physical therapy in conjunction with custom foot orthotics provides long-term, permanent resolution of symptoms much more often that just using custom orthotics alone.
So what are 3D PHITS Custom Foot Orthotics and why are they any different/better than traditional foot orthotics?
3D PHITS custom foot orthotics are made by using high-tech computer software that is synced with a force plate that measures your foot pressure while you stand, walk and run (if appropriate) across the force plate. The force plate and software analyze the information to determine the parts of your feet that have too much pressure or not enough pressure and show you the faulty walking mechanics that are causing your foot pain.
Finally, the software uses the analysis to suggest how the orthotic should be made, and the foot and ankle experts at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy use the information they gather during the hour evaluation they perform on you to make any changes to the PHITS software recommendations.
Once the PHITS and Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy information is melded together, the computer file is sent to PHITS orthotic lab where the custom orthotics are 3D printed. The completed orthotic is sent to Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and the Cardin and Miller experts fit the orthotic into your shoe and make any adjustments if needed.
But how does this make PHITS orthotics any better than traditional orthotics?
Since PHITS orthotics are made by analyzing what the foot is doing in a weight bearing position, it is more accurate at capturing and correcting faulty mechanics that are occurring while you are upright versus traditional foot orthotics that are made by plaster casting you in a seated or lying position. Due to its sophisticated, technologically advanced software and force plate technology, PHITS is able to correct for mechanical faults that traditional orthotics cannot correct.
Custom foot orthotics can be very effective as part of a comprehensive treatment approach in relieving heel and arch pain, ball of the foot pain/numbness/tingling, pain along the outside of the foot, ankle, knee, hip and lower back pain.
The foot and ankle experts at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy are the only providers of PHITS orthotics in Central Pennsylvania. Call today at 717-245-0400 to schedule your free foot scan, which is a 15-minute one-on-one meeting with an expert at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy in which we listen to your situation to see if 3D PHITS Custom Foot Orthotics are right for you.
Steve Miller has more than 20 years of experience providing physical therapy and pedorthic services and is the co-owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy.