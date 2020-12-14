Ask Your Physical Therapist: How can I get help right away for my neck, arm pain?

With the new "shutdown" order once again, blanketing the state of Pennsylvania to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you may feel that you “just have to suffer with your neck and arm pain.”
You also may feel that going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the hospital to get relief from your neck and arm pain is not worth the risk of contracting COVID-19.
It is true that going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the hospital places you at greater risk for infection since these facilities are busy helping those who are ill with COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses. While your doctor’s office may be able to help you over the phone, all that they can do is prescribe pills. While medication can be helpful, it is short term and does not treat the cause of the problem you are having.
Thankfully, there is something you can do to treat the cause of the neck and arm pain you are having, without the need for pills, shots or visiting your doctor's office, urgent care or hospital.
First, you need someone to help you determine the cause of your neck and arm pain. Without trying to sound brash, we are experts at this - it’s what we were trained for: to determine the root cause of your neck and arm pain and address the cause to solve the problem.
Typically, neck pain that travels down the arm does so because there is compression on a nerve root from an inflamed disc. If the pressure on the nerve root remains, this can lead to muscle weakness in the arm and difficulty sitting, sleeping, working and performing everyday activities. The key to resolving this issue is to remove the pressure off the nerve root, which will then lead to the pain coming out of the arm and eventually the neck.
We can help you get back to doing all that you need, want and love to do in your "new normal" without the high risk of exposure to COVID-19. We follow CDC guidelines, and all patients and staff wear masks. We practice vigilant social distancing and disinfectant procedures in our waiting and treatment areas at all times.
What to do next:
Option 1: Call us today at 717-245-0400 to schedule a free, one-on-one private screen so that one of our experts can listen to you and tell you the next best step to resolving your pain and getting your life back.
Option 2: If you prefer not to come into the clinic, we can set up a free telehealth screen with you. This means that we will speak with you face-to-face via a computer screen: we’ll listen to what is going on and tell you the next best step to take! Call us and find out how this works.
If you would like to learn more about shoulder pain or about how physical therapy can help you with foot, knee, shoulder, back pain, dizziness or balance problems then just visit www.cardinmillerpt.com/sentinel to find out more information.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
