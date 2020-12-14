Ask Your Physical Therapist: How can I get help right away for my neck, arm pain?

With the new "shutdown" order once again, blanketing the state of Pennsylvania to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you may feel that you “just have to suffer with your neck and arm pain.”

You also may feel that going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the hospital to get relief from your neck and arm pain is not worth the risk of contracting COVID-19.

It is true that going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the hospital places you at greater risk for infection since these facilities are busy helping those who are ill with COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses. While your doctor’s office may be able to help you over the phone, all that they can do is prescribe pills. While medication can be helpful, it is short term and does not treat the cause of the problem you are having.

Thankfully, there is something you can do to treat the cause of the neck and arm pain you are having, without the need for pills, shots or visiting your doctor's office, urgent care or hospital.

First, you need someone to help you determine the cause of your neck and arm pain. Without trying to sound brash, we are experts at this - it’s what we were trained for: to determine the root cause of your neck and arm pain and address the cause to solve the problem.