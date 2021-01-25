Ask Your Physical Therapist: How can a physical therapist help with back pain?

Physical therapists are the best health professionals to help you resolve your low back pain and get you back to doing the things you need, want and love to do.
The reason this is true is because physical therapists are trained to find the root cause of your back pain and resolve it, which leads to long-term, lasting relief. In addition, physical therapists are trained to teach you how to resolve your back pain so that you don’t end up needing to see them every week for years: they basically teach you how to help yourself so that you are not eternally reliant on someone else to resolve your back pain.
Physical therapy is most effective for back pain when they are able to see a patient within the first 16-21 days of back pain onset. Research shows that when people see a physical therapist in this time frame, they get better so much quicker and more completely.
Physical therapy is still very effective at resolving back pain that has been present for much longer than this, as well, but it’s just that full recovery and return to activity takes a little longer to achieve.
The reason why physical therapy is so much more effective than all other treatments long term, is because many other treatments treat the symptoms of the back pain, not the cause.
For instance, when you have back pain, you may think that the best thing to do is to go see your doctor. However, most western medical schools teach doctors to prescribe rest and pain pills or anti-inflammatory pills. While these may help ease the pain, they do not fix the reason why the problem occurred, so when you stop resting or taking pills, the pain returns and you are again limited from what you need, want and love to do.
As physical therapists, once we find the cause of your back pain, we perform specific hands-on manual treatments, stretching and strengthening exercises customized to your specific issues. Many people are initially skeptical or uncertain as to whether physical therapy can help their back pain, mostly because they are not sure exactly what physical therapy is or what it entails.
