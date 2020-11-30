Ask Your Physical Therapist: Help with foot pain

Here is how we have had success addressing this exact problem successfully. We perform a thorough evaluation on our patients and listen to the issues they are having, by watching them walk and stand (and run if applicable), and by performing special testing to see which muscles are too tight and which are too weak.

We also have our patients stand on and walk/run across our technologically advanced 3D foot scanner that tells us where our patient is bearing weight when standing and walking. This helps us know where the problem areas are and helps us design a custom foot orthotic specific to the issues that particular patient is having.

All of these things help us to address the reason why our patient is having pain that is keeping them from doing the things they need, want and love to do. Once we address the reasons why the pain is present and calm down the symptoms, then we are able to recommend the best possible shoe for that patient’s specific foot type, begin physical therapy to address the tightness and weakness, and fabricate/fit the patient with the best custom foot orthotic for their specific foot type that will keep their foot supported and promote the best possible alignment of the foot.