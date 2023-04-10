As many of you know, I’m a physical therapist and co-owner of Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy, founded in Carlisle in 2006 with two additional locations in Mechanicsburg.

For the past 7-plus years, I’ve enjoyed answering questions from the Carlisle and surrounding community members on how to resolve muscle, joint and nerve pain throughout the body. I’ve also enjoyed answering questions such as “how do custom foot orthotics work?” and “how do I find the right shoe for my foot type?” and many, many more! My main goal with the “Ask Your Physical Therapist” column is to give back by educating the Carlisle and surrounding community members on how Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy can help get you back to doing the things you need, want and love to do!

Over the past years, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know many of you personally (as has my team of physical therapists and front office staff) as you’ve come into Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy for treatment after reading one of the “Ask Your Physical Therapist” columns that “spoke” to you. We love developing personal relationships with our Carlisle and surrounding community members!

Now for the "exciting news!" On March 1, Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy joined forces in a partnership with Access Physical Therapy & Wellness to form “Access PT PA” in order to work together to expand physical therapy services in Pennsylvania! As many of you know, Brian Cardin (business partner) and I also founded Appalachian Running Company in 2008, attached to our Carlisle location.

We’re no strangers to the benefits of partnering with like-minded business owners. In 2019, as owners of Appalachian Running Company, Brian and I partnered with Shoe Fly Shoes, which allowed us to be part of a larger group of 12 other stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. This partnership allowed us to expand the size of Appalachian Running Company in Carlisle in order to better serve the Carlisle community with a much larger inventory of shoes apparel and accessories.

Similarly, by joining with Access Physical Therapy, Cardin & Miller is able to operate as a member of a team with more than 50 locations across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

Cardin & Miller PT has been successful in large part, as a result of our fantastic team of physical therapists, office personnel and support staff. Joining with Access PT will provide opportunities for our staff to grow while they also continue to focus on providing the highest quality service to members of our community.

Of great importance to us in this partnership is that Cardin and Miller and Access PT are both family-owned business, which ensures that we share the same values, allowing us all to work toward our common goal. Our top priority as a partnership is to maintain and even improve upon our commitment to serving our clients in the Carlisle and surrounding communities.

I will continue writing “Ask Your Physical Therapist” columns bi-weekly in the Thrive section of The Sentinel newspaper and online at Cumberlink.com (both usually available every other Tuesday). I’ll be available as always, to answer any questions you have for me regarding musculoskeletal issues you, a friend or family member may be having. Please feel free to reach out to me at smiller@cardinmillerpt.com to ask any questions about our new partnership with Access PT, questions you have about musculoskeletal issues you’re dealing with, or topics you would like me to write about in upcoming “Ask Your Physical Therapist” columns.

Also, as a way to celebrate this exciting news, we would like to offer you a free screen, which is a 15-min free appointment with one of our physical therapists who will listen intently to the issues you are having and tell you the next best step to take to resolve the issues and back to living life the way you want.

For those with foot/ankle, heel, arch or ball of the foot pain, we are offering you a free foot scan. We take a free scan of your foot in standing and walking across our high-tech force plate to determine what is causing your foot pain; we review the scan with you to show you where the issues are occurring and whether or not custom foot orthotics and/or physical therapy are needed to help resolve the issues you’re having.

So, call today at 717-245-0400 and take advantage of this celebratory offer! See you soon!