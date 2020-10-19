Ask Your Physical Therapist: Do I need a knee replacement for joint arthritis and pain?

Is it tight muscles? Weak muscles? Poor joint mechanics or a combination of the three? Once we identify the cause of the knee pain, we instruct the patient in proper exercises to address these issues as well as perform hands–on, manual therapy to address the causes of the knee pain. Often times, as mentioned earlier, just addressing these issues resolves the pain, without the need for surgery, medication or injections.

So how do you know when you need a knee replacement?

If you have tried physical therapy, and despite resolving muscle tightness, weakness and poor joint mechanics surrounding the knee, you still have knee pain, are unable to fully straighten or bend the knee, continue to limp and are experiencing a declining quality of life due to the pain, then at that point, it is time for a knee replacement.

Having a knee replacement is certainly not a bad thing. However, most folks don’t want to have major surgery unless they absolutely need it. Knee replacement surgery is pretty straightforward as surgeries go, but there are risks, such as infection, etc. Also, you must be willing to fight through some discomfort since there is quite a bit of hands-on, manual stretching that needs to be endured in order to restore full range of motion to the knee.