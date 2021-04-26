Ask Your Physical Therapist: Do custom foot orthotics help with foot pain?

These images are then relayed back to our computer through sophisticated software that tells us and allows us to show you why you are having the foot pain that you are. Not only that, but the computer software provides suggestions as to what type of orthotic we should make for you to resolve the issues it has detected.

After a thorough evaluation, we examine the orthotic order and have the opportunity to make changes or additions. Once the file is complete, we send the orthotic file electronically to our lab where the orthotics are 3D printed. The orthotics are then returned to us, and we fit them to your shoes and perform any adjustments or additions if and when they are required.

If you are fed up with heel or arch pain every time you stand to walk after sitting or getting out of bed, you feel like you have a wadded sock under the balls of your feet, or you have nagging foot, ankle heel or Achilles pain, call us today at 717-245-0400 to schedule your free foot scan. We’ll spend a half hour listening to the issues you are having with your feet and provide you with a free foot scan on our technologically advanced scanner so we can show you why you are having issues and how to fix them! Let us help you get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do!

For more information on how to see your physical therapist, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com/sentinel. There you will find information about knee, back, foot, neck, shoulder pain and more!

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

