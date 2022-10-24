Ask Your Physical Therapist: Do custom foot orthotics help foot pain?

The quick answer to if custom foot orthotics help foot pain is “absolutely, yes.” However, custom foot orthotics are not a magic cure-all.

First, let’s start by explaining what custom foot orthotics are. They are the shape of the inlay that comes with your shoe when you buy it. Some inlays are removable from the shoe and some are not. Custom orthotics are made from a semi-rigid material that works to support the arch of your foot and distribute the pressure evenly across your foot, which can alleviate heel, arch, ball of the foot, ankle, knee, hip and low back pain.

In order for custom foot orthotics to do their job in resolving your pain, you first need to address and reduce the soft tissue tightness and irritation occurring in the feet. For example, if you have heel/arch pain every time you get out of bed and take a few steps or when getting out of a chair after sitting, you need to see a physical therapist so that they can perform manual stretching, hands-on techniques, taping and instruct you in the proper exercises that will reduce your pain and tissue irritation.

If this is not done first, you can use the best orthotic in the world and it will not help if the soft tissue tightness and irritation are not addressed first.

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, we have become experts in the treatment of foot and ankle injuries, as well as the fabrication and fitting of custom foot orthotics. We use a technologically advanced 3D Foot Scanning System that captures images of your feet in a standing position and dynamically during walking. These images are then relayed back to our computer through sophisticated software that tells us and allows us to show you why you are having the foot pain that you are.

Not only that, but the computer software also provides suggestions as to what type of orthotic we should make for you to resolve the issues it has detected. After a thorough evaluation, we examine the orthotic order and have the opportunity to make changes or additions. Once the file is complete, we send the orthotic file electronically to our lab where the orthotics are 3D printed. The orthotics are then returned to us and we fit them to your shoes and perform any adjustments or additions if and when they are required.

