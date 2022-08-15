Ask Your Physical Therapist: Common questions on neck pain/headaches and arm numbness

Here is a look at two common questions that can be posed to physical therapists:

Why do I have neck pain and/or headaches?

The cause may be muscle imbalance. This occurs when muscles across the chest and in the back of the head and neck are too tight; and muscles across the upper back, between the shoulder blades and in the front of the neck are too weak.

What are the signs of muscle imbalance? Many times patients report that they feel stiffness and/or burning from the neck across the top of the shoulders or between the shoulder blades. Also, many patients complain of headaches that start at the back of the head that can end up behind the eyes (this type of headache can vary from an annoyance to migraine intensity).

What causes muscle imbalance? Usually muscle imbalances are due to poor sitting posture from sitting for long periods at work, studying and/or sitting in front of a computer. This causes your back to round, making the muscles between your shoulder blades, the front of your neck and across the top of your shoulders too long. This causes your muscles to spasm to protect themselves from lengthening further (which creates the burning and stiffness that you feel).

The rounding of your back during prolonged sitting also causes your head and chin to “drift” forward, shortening the muscles in the back of the neck. As the muscles in the back of the head and neck become shortened and too tight, they “squeeze” the nerve in the back of your head and neck, which causes your headaches.

So how do I get rid of the neck pain and headaches?

Why do I have pain and/or numbness/tingling in my arm/hand?

Here are the following reasons why you are feeling this:

1. Herniated Disc: Between each of the neck bones in your spine there is a fluid filled disc, that when normal, provides cushion and shock absorption. Herniation happens when prolonged poor posture, repetitive motion or injury causes the fluid inside the disc to “tear through” the layers of the disc and push those layers of the disc against a nerve that starts in your neck and supplies feeling and strength to your arm and hand. This nerve pressure is what causes your arm and hand symptoms

2. Degenerative Disc Disease: This occurs when some of the fluid in a disc (between the bones of your neck) is no longer present. This causes the bones of your neck to be closer together than they should be, which can place pressure on the nerves in your neck. This usually causes pain and stiffness in your neck, but if there is enough pressure on the nerve, then the nerve will carry the pain and/or numbness into your arm and hand.

3. Stenosis: This occurs when the canals where the nerves travel in the spine around your neck get too small. This squeezes the nerves and can cause pain, numbness/tingling in one or both of your arms and hands.

4. Arthritis: This occurs when the joints of the neck are inflamed and can cause extra bone growth on the bones of your spine (bone spurs). Most of the time, arthritis pain stays in the neck, but if the arthritis causes bone spurring that puts pressure on the nerves around the neck, then this can lead to arm and hand symptoms.

So how do I get rid of the pain/numbness in my arm/hand?

Whether you are trying to get rid of neck pain or headaches without pills, shots or surgery, or you just want to get rid of the neck pain and headaches so you can get back to living live and keeping up with your friends and family, here’s what to do next to get results:

