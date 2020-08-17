Ask Your Physical Therapist: Chiropractic, pills, shots don't help with neck pain

In my practice, I’ve seen many patients with neck pain who have tried shots, pills, rest and chiropractic treatment with no benefit. The good news is that there are reasons why these treatments fail, and there is something that has excellent success in resolving neck pain and symptoms that come along with it.
The reasons why pills, shots and the rest do not work long-term is because they are not addressing the reason why the neck pain is occurring in the first place. So, while these treatments can be helpful temporarily since they address the symptoms you are having, long-term, they are not fixing what’s causing the neck pain.
Likewise, chiropractic treatment can be helpful initially for some people, but it is only addressing part of the reason for the neck pain – which is why many people who receive chiropractic treatments end up seeing their chiropractor for months or years, and then eventually the chiropractic treatments lose their effectiveness.
The reason for this is that many chiropractors address improper alignment of the neck vertebra by forcing the vertebra back into position (cracking your neck). While this can be helpful, the issue is that the muscles along your spine were made to support the alignment of your spine.
So, if you continually force the vertebra into position, but don’t strengthen the muscles that keep the spine in the position in which it was designed to be, the alignment of the vertebra just keeps coming out of position. This is why you see people that use chiropractic services return for months or years of treatment and finally notice that even that no longer helps their neck pain.
Physical therapy takes a different approach. We evaluate your neck and surrounding areas to find out what muscles are tight, which ones are weak, along the spine, as well as what vertebra in the neck are out of position. We correct the vertebra alignment in the neck (much like chiropractic care) but then we manually stretch the muscles that are tight along the spine, and restore strength to the muscles that are weak along the spine and surrounding areas.
Restoring the flexibility and strength to the muscles that support the neck/spine is actually what keeps the neck vertebra in place. This keeps you from having to come back to see your physical therapist for months or years; you should be done with physical therapy within 4-8 weeks, and then as long as you keep up with the exercise you are given, you shouldn’t need to keep returning for physical therapy for months or years.
If you are tired of suffering with neck pain for months or years and are ready to get rid of it
For more information on how to see your physical therapist first and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
