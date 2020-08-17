Ask Your Physical Therapist: Chiropractic, pills, shots don't help with neck pain

Physical therapy takes a different approach. We evaluate your neck and surrounding areas to find out what muscles are tight, which ones are weak, along the spine, as well as what vertebra in the neck are out of position. We correct the vertebra alignment in the neck (much like chiropractic care) but then we manually stretch the muscles that are tight along the spine, and restore strength to the muscles that are weak along the spine and surrounding areas.

Restoring the flexibility and strength to the muscles that support the neck/spine is actually what keeps the neck vertebra in place. This keeps you from having to come back to see your physical therapist for months or years; you should be done with physical therapy within 4-8 weeks, and then as long as you keep up with the exercise you are given, you shouldn’t need to keep returning for physical therapy for months or years.

If you are tired of suffering with neck pain for months or years and are ready to get rid of it



Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

