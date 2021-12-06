Ask Your Physical Therapist: Cardin & Miller opening new location

Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy is opening a new location to serve Silver Spring Township and the surrounding Mechanicsburg, Cumberland Valley and Carlisle communities.

Our new office is located at 4 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg, and you can call us at 717-458-5875 to schedule an evaluation, a free screen or a free foot scan. You can also find out more information about the new office on our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com.

We love helping people get back to doing the things they need, want and love to do, so what better way to do that than to open another office so we can help even more people get their life back!

Allow me to tell you how we can help people in this new office:

In this new office, we have the most technologically advanced foot scanning system in the area, which allows us to take static and dynamic images of your feet while you are walking. This scanning system produces images that tell us where there is too much or not enough pressure on your feet and identifies improper walking mechanics.

From these images and information we develop a state-of-the-art custom foot orthotic that is specific to the needs of your feet and works to correct improper walking mechanics and distribute the pressure across your feet evenly, so there is not too much or too little in any one area. In addition, we also make recommendations as to the best shoe for your specific foot type, which, along with the custom foot orthotics, can work to resolve pain in the feet, ankles, knees, hips and even the lower back in some cases.

Also, we provide treatment for any and all muscle and joint pain/injuries from head to toe. We spend and hour with you at your first appointment listening to the issues you are having, checking your flexibility, your strength and performing special tests that tell us why you are having issues.

This allows us to address and resolve the reason why you are having issues so that we can correct the cause of the problems you are having versus just treating the symptoms with pills, shots or rest that won’t resolve your issues in the long term. We develop customized treatment plans for each of our patients, specific to their needs.

So give our new office a call today at to schedule your:

1. Free foot scan: We will scan your feet as you walk and stand, as we mentioned above, and we can tell you why you are having the foot/ankle pain and identify improper walking mechanics, as well as tell you the next best step to take to resolve your issues and get back to enjoying life with your friends and family.

2. Free screen: If you are not having foot issues, but are having issues with neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain or pain somewhere else that’s not your feet, you can give us a call and schedule a private, one-on-one, free screen so we can spend time listening to the issues you’re having and tell you the next best step to take to resolving them and getting back to doing the things you need, want and love to do!

For more information on how to see your physical therapist first and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com; there you will find information about knee, back, foot, neck, shoulder pain and more!

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy in Carlisle. His column will appear bi-weekly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and Cumberlink.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0