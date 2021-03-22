Ask Your Physical Therapist: Can physical therapy help months after you got COVID-19?

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, our physical therapists specialize in the treatment and resolution of fatigue, muscle weakness, joint pain, muscle atrophy and headaches. We already help people with these exact problems every day so we are very familiar with how to address and resolve the issues that follow post COVID.

We spend an hour listening and putting you through specific tests and measures to assess where tightness and weakness are located and why. Addressing these post-COVID issues as soon as possible can help to avoid stress, anxiety and sleep disturbances that may follow due to inability to enjoy life as you did pre-COVID. Getting mobile, strong and active as soon as possible can help you to avoid isolation and loneliness, loss of employment and further chronic medical treatment.

Give us a call today at 717-245-0400 to schedule a private, one-on-one free screen or free phone consultation with one of our expert physical therapists so that we can listen to the post-COVID issues you are having and tell you the next best step to take to resolve the issues you are having and get you back to doing the things you need, want and love to do.

For more information on how to see your physical therapist first and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com/sentinel. There you will find information about knee, back, foot, neck, shoulder pain and more!

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

