Ask Your Physical Therapist: Can physical therapy help me when back pain is holding me back?

If you're looking at physical therapy as a way to help you with back, the short answer is that it will absolutely help. We help people with all types of back pain, and every day, help get rid of that pain and help get people back to doing all the things they need, want and love to do.

Let me tell you the true story of a 49-year-old lady with back and leg pain who just finished with us this week. She was very skeptical and uncertain as to whether physical therapy could help her, and now she is free of pain, and best of all, she is back to exercising, running her kids around and hiking with her husband. I’ll call her “Jane” (not her real name).

When Jane first came to see us, she had low back pain that was traveling down her right leg, and she had an intense increase in low back pain when she coughed or sneezed. Jane could not sit for more than five minutes without intense back and leg pain before being forced to get up and walk to decrease the pain - this was an issue, since Jane’s Job involved sitting at a computer most of the day.

Jane’s back and leg pain were also affecting her personal life since she was unable to hike with her husband or sit to watch her three kids play soccer and baseball games. Not to mention, her back pain was affecting her sleep since it woke her every night.