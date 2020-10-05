Ask Your Physical Therapist: Can physical therapy help me when back pain is holding me back?

If you're looking at physical therapy as a way to help you with back, the short answer is that it will absolutely help. We help people with all types of back pain, and every day, help get rid of that pain and help get people back to doing all the things they need, want and love to do.
Let me tell you the true story of a 49-year-old lady with back and leg pain who just finished with us this week. She was very skeptical and uncertain as to whether physical therapy could help her, and now she is free of pain, and best of all, she is back to exercising, running her kids around and hiking with her husband. I’ll call her “Jane” (not her real name).
When Jane first came to see us, she had low back pain that was traveling down her right leg, and she had an intense increase in low back pain when she coughed or sneezed. Jane could not sit for more than five minutes without intense back and leg pain before being forced to get up and walk to decrease the pain - this was an issue, since Jane’s Job involved sitting at a computer most of the day.
Jane’s back and leg pain were also affecting her personal life since she was unable to hike with her husband or sit to watch her three kids play soccer and baseball games. Not to mention, her back pain was affecting her sleep since it woke her every night.
Needless to say, when Jane came in to see us, she was very upset that her back pain was keeping her from working and enjoying life. At our first appointment together, she said to me, “Steve, no offense, but I really don’t think that physical therapy will help. I have tried massage, pain creams, pills, shots and chiropractic and nothing seems to help.”
Her skepticism and her frustration were understandable. However, we spent one hour evaluating her, and via thorough analysis and special testing, we were able to determine that she had a “herniated disc” in her back that was pressing on one of her nerves as it traveled past the disc and down her right leg.
Once I explained to Jane that the more pressure the disc places on the nerve, the more leg pain she would have and that when she coughed and sneezed, that by nature, increases internal pressure on the irritated nerve, increasing her symptoms, she began to understand why she was having the issues that she was. I also told Jane that disc/nerve root compression is made worse by sitting and relieved by standing walking and movement. This made sense to her because she was forced to get up from sitting after five minutes to move around, since this was the only thing that decreased her symptoms.
So, we developed a custom rehabilitation plan for Jane that involved positions she could get in that decompressed the nerve and took the pain out of her leg and back, stretched her hamstrings and gradually added core strengthening exercises. In addition, we developed a special “hands-on” set of techniques we performed to her spine that helped decompress the nerve.
In two weeks, she had no leg pain and less back pain, no longer had pain with coughing and sneezing, and did not wake at night with back pain. We changed her work station and the chair she sat in to place her low back in an optimal position, and worked on her flexibility and strength for the next four weeks.
At the end of six weeks, Jane was completely back to normal with work, hiking and watching her kids play sports! She said to me “ I’m really sorry I was doubting you in the beginning. I guess I just didn’t realize what physical therapy could do for me. Thank you for helping me get my life back!”
Does this story sound familiar? Have you been having some of these issues but hesitated to take action out of uncertainty of what to do or skepticism that physical therapy could actually help?
For more information on how to see your physical therapist first and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com. There you will find information about knee, back, foot, neck, shoulder pain and more!
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
