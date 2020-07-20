Ask Your Physical Therapist: Can I see a physical therapist without seeing my doctor?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many people have asked me if they can see a physical therapist without seeing their doctor. It’s a great question, and the answer is yes.

Most insurances will allow you to see a physical therapist without seeing a doctor first; the only exception is Medicare and a few other obscure insurances that required you to see a doctor first to get a script—orders from a doctor saying you can see a physical therapist.

There are many benefits to being able to see a Physical Therapist as a first line of defense. Here are some of the benefits:

Time

If you have pain or weakness that is keeping you from the things you need, want and love to do, you want to be able to get back to living your life the way you want as soon as possible.

For example, you develop knee pain that is keeping you from walking the stairs normally, walking without a limp or keeping up with your friends and family. You can just call your physical therapist and schedule right away.

At Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, we try to get our patients in to see us within 24 to 48 hours of receiving their call. If you go to see your family doctor or a specialist, you may wait weeks or months for an appointment.