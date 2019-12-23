Many people begin to notice in their 60s, 70s and beyond that (what seems like suddenly) their balance seems to be deteriorating. Along with this comes fear of losing mobility and independence as you become less and less active while you try to avoid situations and environments that challenge your balance.
People are told by their doctors, friends and family that this deterioration of balance is a “normal” part of the aging process—something that just happens to people as they age.
While it is true that as you age your balance deteriorates, which can make you more likely to lose your balance and stumble or fall over time, it does not have to be this way. The deterioration of balance as you age comes from muscles that are tight and weak. In addition, there are receptors in your joints that tell your joint where it is in relation to your body. These receptors deteriorate a bit as you age, which also contributes to the loss of balance if you just let nature take its course.
The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way at all. You don’t need to just accept deterioration of your balance, flexibility, strength, mobility and independence just because you are aging. So, what can actually be done to ensure that you can maintain your balance, flexibility and strength so that you can hike in the woods, do yard work on uneven terrain, keep up with friends and family and especially keep your self from falling? It’s actually not “rocket science.”
If you strengthen the weak muscles in your legs and core, stretch the tight muscles, and retrain the receptors in your leg joints that tell your body parts where they are during movement, you will improve your balance and avoid falling while noticing a higher level of activity.
