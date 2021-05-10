Ask Your Physical Therapist: Back stiffness in the morning

Believe it or not, there are many, many people who experience pain when they are at rest, getting out of bed in the morning, changing positions and while coughing/sneezing. These patients also feel the back/leg pains go away during movement, walking, etc.

Typically, this pattern of symptoms is common with disc herniation of the lower spine. You’re probably wondering what a disc herniation is. A disc is a fluid-filled sac (kind of like a ketchup packet). Discs sit between each of the bones that make up your spine.

The job of the disc is to act as a shock absorber as you walk, lift, etc. Another job of the disc is to keep enough space between the bones of the spine so that they do not create pressure on the nerves that run from your spine to your skin, muscles and other body parts.

Unfortunately, discs are weakest at their back/outside border. This makes the discs susceptible to herniation or rupture of the disc tissue.

The rupturing of the disc tissue causes the fluid in the center of the disc to press against a nerve root. The compression of the nerve root by a disc herniation can cause pain across the low back and/or down the right or left leg. In addition, the nerve compression by the disc can cause muscle weakness and shrinking of the muscle that is being affected by nerve compression.