Ask Your Physical Therapist: Back and leg pain lessens only when sitting

Some people suffer from a back and leg pain that worsens when standing and walking but gets better when sitting.
Typically if your lower back and legs feel better when you sit or rest but worse if you are walking and standing, it’s because you likely have a condition called spinal stenosis.
Folks can have issues with spinal stenosis when younger, however, it typically affects those over 60 years of age.
Your spinal cord travels from your brain to your buttocks, and it travels there via a canal formed by bones called the vertebra that protect our spinal cord from damage. As you age, this canal migrates, becoming narrower. This narrowing squeezes on the spinal cord like a vice grip.
The more pressure there is on the spinal cord, the more you will feel pain, numbness, tingling and possible weakness in the legs. As pressure lessens on the cord, the symptoms return to where the issue began, the spine.
You have free articles remaining.
So why do the back and legs feel worse with standing and walking? By nature, standing and walking, as well as just being upright on two feet, pushes the spine in into and “extended” position, which closes down the space around the spinal cord and places pressure on the cord and nerves that travel off the cord to the muscles. This increase in pressure can cause pain, achiness, numbness and tingling, or weakness in the legs.
So why do you feel better when you sit down?
When you sit down, the spinal column goes into a position that opens the spinal column up and takes the pressure off the spinal cord and the nerves that travel off it to the legs. This in turn takes the pain out of the legs and back.
In addition, many people tell me that their back feels good when they are shopping, as long as they are pushing a shopping cart. This is also a tell-tale sign of spinal stenosis; even though you are upright, you feel better when pushing a cart because as you push the cart, you lean forward and off-load the spine, which takes the pain out of your back and legs.
So what can you do to resolve this issue? Thankfully, there is hope. The key is to see and expert physical therapist who knows how to stretch the muscles in your legs and hips and will show you how to strengthen the muscles surrounding your spine and abdomen. Strengthening these muscles lifts pressure off your spine.
If this sounds like you and you would like to be able to walk, stand and perform activities in weight-bearing, please choose one of the following:
- Call my office 717-245-0400 to schedule a one-on-one, free screen with one of our experts so that we can tell you what’s going on with your back and the next best step to resolving the pain and getting you back to doing the things you need, want and love to do.
- If you prefer to speak on the phone first, call us at 717-245-0400 to schedule your free phone consultation; we can listen to the issues you are having and tell you the next best step to take.
- Email me at smiller@cardinmillerpt.com if you would like to ask me questions.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and his column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.