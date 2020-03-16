Ask Your Physical Therapist: Back and leg pain lessens only when sitting

So why do you feel better when you sit down?

When you sit down, the spinal column goes into a position that opens the spinal column up and takes the pressure off the spinal cord and the nerves that travel off it to the legs. This in turn takes the pain out of the legs and back.

In addition, many people tell me that their back feels good when they are shopping, as long as they are pushing a shopping cart. This is also a tell-tale sign of spinal stenosis; even though you are upright, you feel better when pushing a cart because as you push the cart, you lean forward and off-load the spine, which takes the pain out of your back and legs.

So what can you do to resolve this issue? Thankfully, there is hope. The key is to see and expert physical therapist who knows how to stretch the muscles in your legs and hips and will show you how to strengthen the muscles surrounding your spine and abdomen. Strengthening these muscles lifts pressure off your spine.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and his column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

