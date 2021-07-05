Ask Your Physical Therapist: Are custom foot orthotics worth the cost?

Many people, who are in need of custom orthotics, also need physical therapy first to address tightness, weakness and pain. This way, the pain will be reduced enough to allow the foot to tolerate placing an orthotic in the shoe without causing a pain flare-up.

The one thing that may be coming abundantly clear to you by this point is that you need guidance through this process since there are quite a few variables that need to play out correctly in order that you achieve custom foot orthotic success.

The expert physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy are the only physical therapists in central Pennsylvania who specialize in treatment of the foot/ankle, as well as in the fabrication and fitting of custom foot orthotics and properly fitting shoes for your specific foot type.

Perhaps you have been having nagging heel, arch, ball of the foot, ankle, knee or low back pain and are wondering if custom foot orthotics would help you resolve your pain so you can get back to pain-free activities you love

In addition, you may already have custom foot orthotics or over-the-counter orthotics that did/do not work for you. There is usually a reason the orthotic is not working for you as mentioned earlier in this article. If this is the case, the experts at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy can solve your issue.