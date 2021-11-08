Ask Your Physical Therapist: Are custom foot orthotics worth the cost?

If you're wondering if custom orthotics are worth the cost, the short answer is yes, absolutely.

In order to answer this question properly, though, one needs to have an understanding of what custom foot orthotics actually are.

A custom foot orthotic is a rigid, semi-rigid or semi-flexible base that is specifically the exact shape of individual’s foot.

The custom foot orthotic is made by a physical therapist. This is done by casting your feet in a neutral position with plaster casting or by having you walk across and stand on a force plate. The readings from standing on and walking across the force plate are transferred to a computer system, and from there, they are 3D printed and fit to your shoes.

The purpose of custom orthotics is to support your arch and distribute pressure evenly throughout your feet – this helps to relieve heel, arch, ankle, ball of foot, knee, back and Achilles pain.

But back to the original question, "Are custom foot orthotics worth the cost?" Again the answer is yes, absolutely – as long as the following points are understood as well:

Custom orthotics will not be effective if you have soft tissue tightness and pain that has not been addressed.

In order for custom orthotics to be effective, you must be wearing the correct shoe for your specific foot type, as well as the proper size shoe (most people are wearing a shoe that is too small for them).

Many people, who are in need of custom orthotics, also need physical therapy first to address tightness, weakness and pain. This way, the pain will be reduced enough to allow the foot to tolerate placing an orthotic in the shoe without causing a pain flare-up.

The one thing that may be coming abundantly clear to you by this point is that you need guidance through this process since there are quite a few variables that need to play out correctly in order for you to achieve custom foot orthotic success.

The expert physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy are the only physical therapists in Central Pennsylvania who specialize in treatment of the foot/ankle as well as in the fabrication and fitting of custom foot orthotics and properly fitting shoes for your specific foot type.

Perhaps you have been having nagging heel, arch, ball of the foot, ankle, knee or low back pain and are wondering if custom foot orthotics would help you resolve your pain so you can get back to pain-free activities you love.

In addition, you may already have custom foot orthotics or over-the-counter orthotics that did/do not work for you. There is usually a reason the orthotic is not working for you as mentioned earlier in this article. If this is the case, the experts at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy can solve your issue.

Call today at 717-245-0400 to schedule your free foot scan with one of our foot and ankle experts to see how we can help you stop the pain and get your life back!

For more information on how we can help you with this or any other orthopedic injury, please visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy in Carlisle. His column will appear bi-weekly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and Cumberlink.

