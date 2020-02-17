Ask Your Physical Therapist: Advantage of seeing a physical therapist first

If you have pain in your feet, back, neck, shoulder, knees or some other joint or muscle in your body, whom should you contact first? Your physical therapist, a doctor or a chiropractor?

The health professional you see first should be one who spends a significant amount of time listening to you and the issues that are keeping you from what you need, want and love to do.

You also want to spend time with the professional who is going to take 45 minutes to an hour examining your body as a whole, versus just focusing on one area. This is because many times, the area where you are having pain is not the area that started the pain.

In other words, the pain is coming from somewhere else in your body.

For example, I see patients with low back injuries who have minimal pain in their back, but have intense pain and weakness in their leg and foot. If I only look at the patient’s leg and foot since this is where the pain is worst, but don’t examine the back, then I am only treating the symptoms and not fixing the cause of the foot and leg pain, which is actually the low back.