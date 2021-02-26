Another Pennsylvania health network vaccinates employee kin

The state Health Department said this week that Geisinger shouldn't have set aside vaccine for employees' relatives, and threatened to withhold Geisinger's allotment of first vaccine doses.

“This is an equity issue,” Lindsey Mauldin, the agency's senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said at a media availability Friday.

She said the Health Department is communicating with vaccine providers "every single day to make sure that folks are clear on where we want them to be.”

Geisinger has insisted it followed state guidelines for vaccine eligibility. Geisinger has facilities throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania, including Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.

About 3,600 relatives of Geisinger employees were vaccinated under the program. No additional vaccine clinics for employee family members are scheduled.

Pennsylvania's other major health networks have said they didn't set aside vaccine for family members.

Statewide demand for the vaccine has far outstripped Pennsylvania's available supply, leading people who have been unable to secure a vaccine appointment as well as medical ethics experts to question the propriety of health networks giving special access to relatives.